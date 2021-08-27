Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HDT stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 49,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Holders Technology has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).
About Holders Technology
