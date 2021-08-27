Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HDT stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 49,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Holders Technology has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

About Holders Technology

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

