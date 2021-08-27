Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $274,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $79.00. 47,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,935. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

