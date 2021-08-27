Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$39.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.11. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$42.23.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

