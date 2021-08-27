Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

