Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

