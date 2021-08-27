Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

