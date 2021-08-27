Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT Raised to $21.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $786.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

