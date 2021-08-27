Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.24. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

