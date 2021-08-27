Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1,923,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

