Hotaling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $673.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

