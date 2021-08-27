Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $44.64 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

