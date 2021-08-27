Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,745 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $460,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

