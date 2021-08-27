Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $32.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after purchasing an additional 651,534 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

