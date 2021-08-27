Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,940. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

