Morgan Stanley Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Equal Weight

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

HPQ stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

