HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HP stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12.

Get HP alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.