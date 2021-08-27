Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.