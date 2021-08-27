Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HUFAF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

