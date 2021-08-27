Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of £325.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.23. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.