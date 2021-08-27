Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRNNF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hydro One stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

