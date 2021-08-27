Ibex Investors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.47. The stock had a trading volume of 216,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.