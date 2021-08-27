Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,670. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

