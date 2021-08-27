Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $381.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

