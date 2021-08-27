IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $139,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $668.27. 314,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $664.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.