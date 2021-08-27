Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $5.79 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Idle has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and $149,979.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $5.79 or 0.00011854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00153139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.32 or 0.98721001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00997429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.12 or 0.06606564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,949 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

