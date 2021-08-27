IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $8,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

