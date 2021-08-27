Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ilika in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 164,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,040. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

