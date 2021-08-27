Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,086 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after buying an additional 65,149 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.88. 3,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

