Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $83.44. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,695. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

