Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.64. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.