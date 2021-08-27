Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 11,871 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.97. 16,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The stock has a market cap of $348.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

