Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.36. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

