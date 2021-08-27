IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 6,793 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

