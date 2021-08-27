IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT opened at $361.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.