IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $585.35 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

