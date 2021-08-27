IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

APLE opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

