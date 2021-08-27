IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

