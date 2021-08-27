IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $211.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.