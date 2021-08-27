Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.33 ($46.27).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

