Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Infinite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Get Infinite Group alerts:

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.