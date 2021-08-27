Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Infinite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
About Infinite Group
