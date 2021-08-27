Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $66.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.34 million to $67.20 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

A number of research firms have weighed in on III. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

