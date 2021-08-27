Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $4,209,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

