Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

WPM stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.