INO COIN (INO) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $291,437.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00012420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00761531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00100737 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.