Insider Buying: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Acquires $49,803.70 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

DXC Technology stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

