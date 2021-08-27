Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Acquires $362,124.00 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

