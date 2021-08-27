Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Acquires $362,124.00 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lumos Pharma stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.