Insider Buying: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CFO Vineet R. Jindal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of RPHM opened at $6.28 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
