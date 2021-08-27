Insider Buying: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director George Nichols III bought 200 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $10,074.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

