Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Buys C$14,967.04 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$14,967.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,982.40.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$108.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

