Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $34,839.54 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AAON stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.53.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.