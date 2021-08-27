Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $34,839.54 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAON stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

